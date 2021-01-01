Track and reduce CO2 emissions from your computing

AI can benefit society in many ways but, given the energy needed to support the computing behind AI, these benefits can come at a high environmental price.

CodeCarbon is a lightweight software package that seamlessly integrates into your Python codebase. It estimates the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) produced by the cloud or personal computing resources used to execute the code.

It then shows developers how they can lessen emissions by optimizing their code or by hosting their cloud infrastructure in geographical regions that use renewable energy sources